Deadline approaches for Manitobans to apply for disaster assistance after spring floods

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans looking to apply to the province for financial assistance related to damages caused by spring flooding are almost out of time.

Transportation and infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk announced Tuesday that the deadline for applying to Manitoba’s Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) program is Sept. 23.

Piwniuk said the province has received upwards of 1,800 applications so far, after the province was hammered with unprecedented flooding after a few months of heavy snow and rainfall.

“The spring flood of 2022 will be remembered for the sheer size and scope of damage it caused across our province, and our government understands that many individuals and communities need support to recover,” Piwniuk said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to be able to offer assistance through the DFA program and encourage all eligible Manitobans to apply.”

In addition to the claims from individual Manitobans, the province said it has received around 115 municipal claims.

Residences, farms, small businesses, non-profits, and municipalities affected by flooding from March 20 to July 20 can apply for disaster assistance. More information is available on the province’s website.

1:26 The city of Winnipeg receives more than 100 calls related to flooding on Friday The city of Winnipeg receives more than 100 calls related to flooding on Friday – Jun 25, 2022