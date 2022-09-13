Menu

Fire

Penbrooke Meadows fire displaces family of 9 on Tuesday morning

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 9:05 am
Calgary firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a home in the southeast on Sept. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a home in the southeast community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sept. 13, 2022. Global News

A blaze in the city’s southeast displaced a family of nine early Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Pennsburg Way around 2:45 a.m. for reports of an active fire.

Firefighters found heavy, thick smoke coming from the front door. The family, two adults and seven children, had evacuated the home prior to CFD’s arrival.

Read more: 2 dead in Harvest Hills house fire, Calgary Fire Department says

Zero visibility was a factor in getting the fire under control; however, fire crews were able to locate the source of the fire from a room in the basement.

CFD said the fire caused “significant” heat and smoke damage to the house and in turn, the family will be displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Both ATCO and Enmax were at the scene to shut off utilities to the home while Calgary Police assisted with traffic control.

In a news release, CFD said fire crews will remain at the home for several hours extinguishing hot spots and assisting the fire investigator.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Motorists capture nighttime view of Alberta wildfire' Motorists capture nighttime view of Alberta wildfire
Motorists capture nighttime view of Alberta wildfire – Sep 5, 2022
