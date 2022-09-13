Penbrooke Meadows fire displaces family of 9 on Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A blaze in the city’s southeast displaced a family of nine early Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Pennsburg Way around 2:45 a.m. for reports of an active fire.

Firefighters found heavy, thick smoke coming from the front door. The family, two adults and seven children, had evacuated the home prior to CFD’s arrival.

Zero visibility was a factor in getting the fire under control; however, fire crews were able to locate the source of the fire from a room in the basement.

CFD said the fire caused “significant” heat and smoke damage to the house and in turn, the family will be displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Both ATCO and Enmax were at the scene to shut off utilities to the home while Calgary Police assisted with traffic control.

In a news release, CFD said fire crews will remain at the home for several hours extinguishing hot spots and assisting the fire investigator.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

