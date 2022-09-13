Menu

Canada

Trudeau to unveil new affordability plan during Liberal caucus retreat

By Mia Rabson The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2022 6:39 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau congratulates Pierre Poilievre on Conservative leadership win, criticizes ‘buzzwords, dogwhistles’' Trudeau congratulates Pierre Poilievre on Conservative leadership win, criticizes ‘buzzwords, dogwhistles’
WATCH: Trudeau congratulates Pierre Poilievre on Conservative leadership win, criticizes 'buzzwords, dogwhistles'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday will unveil the full details of a plan to try and take some of the sting out of inflation for Canadians feeling it the most.

Both Liberal and NDP sources tell The Canadian Press the plan includes doubling GST rebate cheques for six months as well as a temporary dental-care benefit for some families with young children, and an expanded housing allowance payment.

Read more: Poilievre, King Charles III: A look at what the Liberal caucus will have to prepare for

All three are initiatives the NDP has been asking for since the spring as inflation began weighing heavily on Canadians with low and modest incomes.

The dental-care and housing benefit also fulfil NDP demands made as part of the Liberal-NDP supply and confidence agreement reached last March.

The announcement was to have happened last week during a cabinet retreat in Vancouver but was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Instead, Trudeau is set to release the full details Tuesday in the midst of the Liberal caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B.

Click to play video: 'NDP question Liberals over support for Canadians amid rising inflation' NDP question Liberals over support for Canadians amid rising inflation
NDP question Liberals over support for Canadians amid rising inflation – Jun 15, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
