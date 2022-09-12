Cab companies try and put brakes on Uber coming to Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

It is a service many have long been calling for in Kelowna, B.C.: Uber.

“It should have been here years and years ago and I really, really want it here,” said Kelowna resident Judi Owen.

The ridesharing company applied for a licence to operate in Kelowna to the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) last December.

The request was denied with the PTB saying the taxi industry needed more time to recover from the hardships of the pandemic.

But Uber is back before the PTB, this time asking for approval for a licence transfer from another ridesharing company to operate in Kelowna and Victoria.

“That was kind of a back-door move,” said Ted Wiltshire, president and director of Checkmate Cabs, referring to Uber’s second attempt to operate in the Central Okanagan.

“I just don’t think it makes economic sense at this point in time. I mean, they got denied because of that.”

Wiltshire told Global News the taxi industry is still very much in recovery mode and allowing Uber would result in cab companies and its workers taking a major hit.

“It’s going to be detrimental,” Wiltshire said. “We’re okay with competition, but it’s got to make economic sense and it’s not economically viable.”

The cab companies argue the Kelowna-area market is not large enough to support both the taxi industry and ridesharing companies, at least not yet.

“Kelowna is still a medium-sized market but one of the fastest-growing cities in all of Canada. So it will eventually come down the road,” said Roy Paulson, spokesperson for Kelowna Cabs. “But I think the city has to be a certain size in order for the business model to work properly.”

While the taxi industry agrees that demand for rides is high during peak times, which can result in longer waits, it says those peak times are few and far between.

“We’ve had this discussion numerous times, ” Wiltshire said. “Bar flush in Kelowna is one example. You can put 2,000 cars on for those couple hours, but then what do you do with them after that?”

Cab companies also argue that by supporting Uber, money will be leaving the local economy.

“The driver would get a certain percentage but the other percentage goes to a corporation that is not local,” Paulson said. “Because they are an international non-local company, where with the taxi industry, all the money does stay local.”

In an email to Global News, Uber stated that there are hundreds of people waiting to drive and unlock flexible earning opportunities in Kelowna and Victoria so they can work when and where they want.

It went on to say, “When someone uses Uber, it’s the local driver who keeps the fare, less a service fee.”

The email did not specify what that service fee is.

Uber also said that ridesharing companies pay insurance premiums to Insurance Corporation of B.C., and the industry generates provincial and federal taxes.

According to Uber, earnings right now are among the highest seen for drivers across the country.

It used Vancouver as an example, saying Uber drivers there are receiving about $24 per hour after expenses, which is 60 per cent higher than the current minimum wage.

Local cab companies have joined forces to present submissions to the PTB to try and stop Uber from being able to operate in Kelowna for now.

“This is a time where we have to stand up and at least say something because if something isn’t said then we’re just going to be run over like a freight train, Paulson said.

Uber hopes to get the green light to operate in Kelowna and Victoria by the end of the year.

