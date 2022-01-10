Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘So shocking’: Passenger allegedly smacks Uber driver in the face in Burnaby, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 8:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver' Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver
A shocking video of an attack on an Uber driver shows the dangers sometimes faced by ride share and taxi drivers. Grace Ke has that, and the details on what Vancouver police say was a very violent weekend.

An Uber driver in Metro Vancouver says he’s shocked and surprised after a passenger allegedly smacked him in the face at the end of a trip on Sunday morning.

Gurjot Singh Ranu has been an Uber driver on and off for the past three years, he told Global News, and while verbal abuse is common, said he’s never heard of a driver being struck by a rider.

“It was so shocking for me,” he said. “I was so surprised that this happened to me. I’ve never heard or seen anyone getting a physical assault in an Uber.”

Read more: Stabbings, assaults, road rage: Vancouver police stretched over weekend of violent crime

Singh Ranu said he picked up two riders in in Surrey, B.C. shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday. He thinks they were drunk, he added, and they were not wearing face masks.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he had some trouble getting the male passenger to provide logistical information: a PIN number for the trip and a specific address for the drop-off, which at the time of pickup was only listed as a street name in Burnaby.

“When I asked that he went upset with me, he started [verbally] abusing me,” Singh Ranu alleged. “I pulled over the car immediately and said if you’re going to behave like that I’ll be unable to take your ride.”
Click to play video: 'Transit police seek suspect in sex assault at Vancouver SkyTrain station' Transit police seek suspect in sex assault at Vancouver SkyTrain station
Transit police seek suspect in sex assault at Vancouver SkyTrain station – Dec 1, 2021

Although the man threatened to leave him a poor rating, he co-operated, said Singh Ranu. The trip was recorded on camera and he said he told both riders that filming was in progress.

Trending Stories

“After that it was literally 15 to 16 minutes ride to Burnaby, he was super quiet the entire time, but when I dropped him off he smacked me in the face and ran away after that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Singh Ranu said he called 911 immediately. Burnaby RCMP confirmed Monday that officers attended his call and an investigation has been launched.

Read more: Man found dead in Surrey home, homicide team called in

Singh Ranu said his nose is still sore from the strike and he has a doctor’s appointment later this week.

He loves driving, he added, and is unsure whether he will change his hours or look for a different job in the aftermath of the incident.

According to Vancouver police, a cab driver was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver on Friday by a passenger who appeared paranoid and thought people were following him. The 43-year-old suspect reportedly threatened the driver, forced him to drive from Richmond to downtown Vancouver, and ordered him to speed through red lights on the way.

The suspect in that case was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon, police said Monday, and is scheduled to appear in court this week.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagUber tagBurnaby tagburnaby rcmp tagBurnaby crime tagUber driver assaulted tagcab drivers assaulted tagUber driver assaulted Vancouver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers