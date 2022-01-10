‘So shocking’: Passenger allegedly smacks Uber driver in the face in Burnaby, B.C.

An Uber driver in Metro Vancouver says he’s shocked and surprised after a passenger allegedly smacked him in the face at the end of a trip on Sunday morning.

Gurjot Singh Ranu has been an Uber driver on and off for the past three years, he told Global News, and while verbal abuse is common, said he’s never heard of a driver being struck by a rider.

“It was so shocking for me,” he said. “I was so surprised that this happened to me. I’ve never heard or seen anyone getting a physical assault in an Uber.”

Singh Ranu said he picked up two riders in in Surrey, B.C. shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday. He thinks they were drunk, he added, and they were not wearing face masks.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he had some trouble getting the male passenger to provide logistical information: a PIN number for the trip and a specific address for the drop-off, which at the time of pickup was only listed as a street name in Burnaby.

“When I asked that he went upset with me, he started [verbally] abusing me,” Singh Ranu alleged. “I pulled over the car immediately and said if you’re going to behave like that I’ll be unable to take your ride.”

0:28 Transit police seek suspect in sex assault at Vancouver SkyTrain station Transit police seek suspect in sex assault at Vancouver SkyTrain station – Dec 1, 2021

Although the man threatened to leave him a poor rating, he co-operated, said Singh Ranu. The trip was recorded on camera and he said he told both riders that filming was in progress.

“After that it was literally 15 to 16 minutes ride to Burnaby, he was super quiet the entire time, but when I dropped him off he smacked me in the face and ran away after that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Singh Ranu said he called 911 immediately. Burnaby RCMP confirmed Monday that officers attended his call and an investigation has been launched.

Singh Ranu said his nose is still sore from the strike and he has a doctor’s appointment later this week.

He loves driving, he added, and is unsure whether he will change his hours or look for a different job in the aftermath of the incident.

According to Vancouver police, a cab driver was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver on Friday by a passenger who appeared paranoid and thought people were following him. The 43-year-old suspect reportedly threatened the driver, forced him to drive from Richmond to downtown Vancouver, and ordered him to speed through red lights on the way.

The suspect in that case was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon, police said Monday, and is scheduled to appear in court this week.