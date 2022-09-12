SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 1:34 pm
Edmonton's Anthony Henday Drive. View image in full screen
Edmonton's Anthony Henday Drive. Karen Bartko/Global News

Edmonton police say a 28-year-old man who was thrown from a vehicle and killed Sunday morning was not wearing a seatbelt.

Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) is investigating a single-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of the driver at about 10:20 a.m.

Read more: Collision in west Edmonton leads to traffic backup on Anthony Henday Drive

It was reported to police that a man was driving a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq westbound on Anthony Henday Drive, approaching the 50 Street overpass.

The vehicle reportedly left the road and drove into the south side ditch between the east and west-bound lanes of traffic. The vehicle drove along the grass at a high rate of speed, before colliding with the support pillar for the 50 Street overpass, EPS said in a news release Monday.

Read more: 1 dead after Anthony Henday collision Thursday morning

The 28-year-old driver died on scene.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

