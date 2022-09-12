Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say a 28-year-old man who was thrown from a vehicle and killed Sunday morning was not wearing a seatbelt.

Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) is investigating a single-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of the driver at about 10:20 a.m.

It was reported to police that a man was driving a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq westbound on Anthony Henday Drive, approaching the 50 Street overpass.

The vehicle reportedly left the road and drove into the south side ditch between the east and west-bound lanes of traffic. The vehicle drove along the grass at a high rate of speed, before colliding with the support pillar for the 50 Street overpass, EPS said in a news release Monday.

The 28-year-old driver died on scene.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.