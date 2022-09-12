Menu

World

At least 3 arrested over protests following queen’s death: Scottish police

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 12, 2022 1:30 pm
Queen Elizabeth funeral arrests View image in full screen
A man is arrested prior to the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II passing on Sept. 12 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Scottish police said they had made three arrests in Edinburgh relating to breaches of the peace on Sunday and Monday as Queen Elizabeth's coffin was moved around the city. Peter Summers/Getty Images

Scottish police said they had made three arrests in Edinburgh relating to breaches of the peace – causing a disturbance – on Sunday and Monday as Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was moved around the city.

Elizabeth died on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, plunging the nation into mourning.

Read more: King Charles III pledges to follow queen’s example of ‘selfless duty’

So far, her death has seen hundreds of thousands of mourners line the streets to view her hearse as it travels around the country, mostly drawing tears, applause or somber reflection.

A 22-year old woman, who had been pictured holding an anti-monarchy sign, and a 74-year old man who were arrested separately on Sunday were charged with breaching the peace.

The third, a 22-year old man arrested on Monday along the route of the procession of the queen’s coffin through Edinburgh, has yet to be charged.

Click to play video: 'Funeral preparations underway for Queen Elizabeth II' Funeral preparations underway for Queen Elizabeth II
Funeral preparations underway for Queen Elizabeth II

Reuters could not verify the circumstances around any of the arrests.

On Monday, footage of a hearse carrying the queen’s coffin, followed on foot by her children, showed one protester heckling her son Prince Andrew, before being pulled from the crowd by a man. He was then separated from the crowd by police officers.

Separately, a 45-year-old man was temporarily arrested in Oxford after a disturbance during the county proclamation ceremony of King Charles, Thames Valley Police said. Media reported he had shouted “who elected him?” as the proclamation was read out.

