Three suspects being sought in an assault of man in east end Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Services are looking for three suspects after a man was allegedly assaulted in the east end of the city.

Investigators say a man was approached by three unknown individuals in the area of Eastview and Auden road Saturday night around 11:30.

They say the suspects demanded that the man empty his pockets, then punched the man in the back of the head after being told he didn’t have anything on him.

Investigators say the victim was then chased and struck several more times before he was able to seek shelter and call police.

They say the victim was not seriously hurt and didn’t require medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

One suspect is described as white, the other two as having brown skin, one of them wore a red shirt.

Anyone with more information on this is asked to call Guelph Police Services or Crime Stoppers.