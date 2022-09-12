Menu

Crime

Three suspects being sought in an assault of man in east end Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 12, 2022 1:12 pm
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police Services are looking for three suspects after a man was allegedly assaulted in the east end of the city.

Investigators say a man was approached by three unknown individuals in the area of Eastview and Auden road Saturday night around 11:30.

They say the suspects demanded that the man empty his pockets, then punched the man in the back of the head after being told he didn’t have anything on him.

Trending Stories

Read more: Charges laid after stabbing in downtown Guelph, Ont: police

Investigators say the victim was then chased and struck several more times before he was able to seek shelter and call police.

They say the victim was not seriously hurt and didn’t require medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

One suspect is described as white, the other two as having brown skin, one of them wore a red shirt.

Anyone with more information on this is asked to call Guelph Police Services or Crime Stoppers.

 

