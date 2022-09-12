Menu

Comments

Crime

‘Irate’ customer in Peterborough assaults delivery driver, threatens staff: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 2:08 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a delivery driver and threatening staff. Global News Peterborough file

A man in Peterborough, Ont., is facing an assault charge following an incident involving a business Friday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service say around 8 p.m. on Sept. 9, officers responded to reports of an assault involving a delivery driver from a business in the area of Brealey Drive and Lansdowne Street in the city’s west end.

Read more: Peterborough police officer uses stun gun after assault alleged during shoplifting bust

Police learned a customer had placed an order via phone but “became irate” when they considered the order was taking too long.

“The accused phoned the business almost three dozen times from two separate numbers, yelling and verbally threatening the clerk,” police stated.

As well, the man allegedly assaulted a delivery driver when they arrived at the residence to deliver the order.

A  53-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4, police said Monday.

