Peterborough police officer uses stun gun after assault alleged during shoplifting bust

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough police officer deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in an arrest on Wednesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the area of Milroy Drive and Chemong Road, Peterborough Police Service says.

Police say officers were discussing the incident with the store security when they noticed another man leave the store with unpaid merchandise.

One officer approached the individual and indicated he was under arrest.

Police say that during the arrest of the man, a physical altercation ensued and the suspect ripped the radio off the officer’s uniform.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer was able to deploy a conducted energy weapon and take the man into custody. During a search of the accused, officers located drugs, a folding knife and an identification card not belonging to him.

Police also determined the man was wanted by another police service.

A 44-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine, identity fraud, and theft under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 8, police said.

2:02 Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service – Feb 2, 2021