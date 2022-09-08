Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police officer uses stun gun after assault alleged during shoplifting bust

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 9:44 am
Peterborough police say an officer deployed their conducted energy weapon to assist in an arrest after being assaulted on Sept. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say an officer deployed their conducted energy weapon to assist in an arrest after being assaulted on Sept. 7, 2022. Getty Images file photo

A Peterborough police officer deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in an arrest on Wednesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the area of Milroy Drive and Chemong Road, Peterborough Police Service says.

Police say officers were discussing the incident with the store security when they noticed another man leave the store with unpaid merchandise.

Read more: Peterborough police officer draws stun gun to arrest man after anglers threatened

One officer approached the individual and indicated he was under arrest.

Police say that during the arrest of the man, a physical altercation ensued and the suspect ripped the radio off the officer’s uniform.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The officer was able to deploy a conducted energy weapon and take the man into custody. During a search of the accused, officers located drugs, a folding knife and an identification card not belonging to him.

Police also determined the man was wanted by another police service.

A 44-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine, identity fraud, and theft under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 8, police said.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service' Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service
Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service – Feb 2, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagTaser tagShoplifting tagConducted Energy Weapon tagStun gun tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers