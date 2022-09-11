Walk raising awareness about murdered and missing Indigenous people arrives in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

Krista Fox has arrived in New Brunswick to sound the alarm about missing and murdered Indigenous people in Canada.

Fox began Krista’s Kilometers, a walk across the country, in Victoria, B.C., on Feb. 18. The start marked her 54th birthday and what should have been her grandson’s sweet sixteen, but his life was taken on Dec. 9, 2020.

“After losing my grandson in 2020, it really lit a fire that we need to do more,” Fox said.

On Sunday, when she reached a crowd of 15 plus people, Fox broke down in tears, in part due to aches from her strenuous travels, but mostly because of the pain that has struck families like hers.

Determined until the end, she plans to travel to St. John’s, N.L., but doesn’t know when she will arrive.

During a small ceremony, Fox read out the names of those murdered or missing. She said families have given her their blessing to add each name.

“Please continue to say their names, and do what you can to support Erin Brooks’ family on their journey to bring their loved one home,” Fox said.

The ceremony for Fox’s arrival was held just steps away from St. Mary’s Smoke Shop on Fredericton’s Northside, the last place anybody saw Erin Brooks.

“It means a lot. The void of losing somebody and not knowing where they are, it’s horrible, and I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” said Chris Fowler, husband of Erin Brooks.

Brooks, 38, of St. Mary’s First Nation, was last seen on the evening of Dec. 27, 2021. Fredericton police previously said they believe her to be the victim of foul play.

A reward for information that leads to finding Brooks has now reached $65,000.

“If anyone has information, no matter how trivial you might think it, we don’t care who you are, it’s an anonymous tip, and we just want to bring her home, and lay her to rest and have closure,” Fowler said.

On the night she was last seen, Brooks was wearing blue jeans, a dark brown jacket and black boots. Police described her as five-feet-two-inches or five-feet-three-inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair with bangs.

