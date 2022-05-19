Menu

Canada

N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore right to use lethal force, expert says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 10:42 am
Click to play video: 'Inquiry hears details on Chantel Moore shooting' Inquiry hears details on Chantel Moore shooting
The pathologist who completed the autopsy on Chantel Moore was among those testifying at the inquest today. Moore was shot and killed by a police officer in Edmundston in 2020. The jury for the inquest will be making recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances. This story contains graphic details. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.

An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick officer who killed a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training.

Chris Butler told a coroner’s inquest today that Edmundston Police Force Const. Jeremy Son had to use lethal force when Chantel Moore advanced toward him with a knife on the morning of June 4, 2020.

Butler says Moore was only five to seven feet away from the officer on the balcony outside her apartment, adding that she had the ability to inflict grievous harm or death.

Const. Jeremy Son arrives at the coroner’s inquest into the death of Chantel Moore in Fredericton, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training and practices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett View image in full screen
Const. Jeremy Son arrives at the coroner’s inquest into the death of Chantel Moore in Fredericton, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training and practices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett.

Son told the inquest earlier this week that Moore did not respond to his demands to drop the knife and that he shot her four times in rapid succession.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Butler says Son left himself with no exit by backing up on the balcony, but he says it would only be speculation to suggest the outcome would have been different had the officer instead been standing on the stairs.

The five-member coroner’s jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations intended to help prevent future deaths in similar situations.

Photos of Chantel Moore are displayed at the coroner’s inquest into her death in Fredericton, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Chantel Moore says the 26-year-old Indigenous woman died as a result of gunshot wounds. CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett View image in full screen
Photos of Chantel Moore are displayed at the coroner’s inquest into her death in Fredericton, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Chantel Moore says the 26-year-old Indigenous woman died as a result of gunshot wounds. CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
