Crime

Charges laid against two people wanted for armed robbery in Fort McMurray

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 5:32 pm
Cameron Smith, 33, and Casandra Catsaroupas, 30, are wanted after a string of armed robberies Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in Fort McMurray. View image in full screen
Cameron Smith, 33, and Casandra Catsaroupas, 30, are wanted after a string of armed robberies Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 in Fort McMurray. Courtesy of: RCMP

A Fort McMurray man and woman are wanted on charges connected with an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday.

“Throughout the morning, three additional robberies or carjackings took place, all involving the same suspects,” said RCMP in a news release Sunday. Police confirmed a firearm was used during the robberies.

Cameron Smith, 33, broke bail conditions set Sept. 7. He faces 15 charges in total, while his accomplice Candace Catsaroupas, 30, faces eight charges.

Read more: Police investigate armed robbery at pub in northeast Calgary

The charges for Smith include:

  • 3 counts of robbery with a firearm
  • 3 counts of careless use of a firearm
  • 1 count of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • 1 count of taking a motor vehicle without consent
  • 4 counts of possessing a prohibited firearm or weapon
  • And 3 counts for breaking a bail release order

The charges for Catsaroupas include:

  • 3 counts of Robbery with a firearm
  • 3 counts of Careless use of a firearm
  • 1 count of Robbery
  • 1 count of Take Motor Vehicle without Consent

Both suspects are wanted by police. Wood Buffalo RCMP ask anyone with any information about the robbery or these suspects to not approach them, and instead call RCMP at 780-788-4040. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-5477 or online.

