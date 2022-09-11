Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Traffic rerouted on Hwy. 88 after serious collision north of Slave Lake

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 2:46 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Traffic north of Slave Lake is being rerouted after a pick-up truck and semi-truck collided head on Sunday morning.

Slave Lake RCMP arrived on scene around 7:30 a.m. The pick-up truck driver was airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, which was not loaded, was not injured. The drivers were the only people in either vehicle.

Trending Stories

RCMP are investigating the collision.

“Hwy. 88 traffic is being rerouted at North Shore Drive and Devonshire Beach Rd.,” according to RCMP.

Drivers should expect delays for the next several hours and are being asked to take alternate routes, if possible.

Alberta traffic tagSlave Lake tagCAR COLLISION tagHighway 88 crash tagrerouted traffic tagSlake lake traffic tagtruck crashes into semi truck slave lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers