Traffic rerouted on Hwy. 88 after serious collision north of Slave Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic north of Slave Lake is being rerouted after a pick-up truck and semi-truck collided head on Sunday morning.

Slave Lake RCMP arrived on scene around 7:30 a.m. The pick-up truck driver was airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, which was not loaded, was not injured. The drivers were the only people in either vehicle.

RCMP are investigating the collision.

“Hwy. 88 traffic is being rerouted at North Shore Drive and Devonshire Beach Rd.,” according to RCMP.

Drivers should expect delays for the next several hours and are being asked to take alternate routes, if possible.