Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Quebec election: Legault heads to CAQ stronghold as Anglade visits Laval

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2022 3:29 pm
Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault will be campaigning in the Centre-du-Quebec region one day after his party released its costed platform.

The incumbent premier is scheduled to hold a rally with supporters Sunday afternoon in the Drummond–Bois-Francs riding, where his party received more than 50 per cent of the vote in 2018.

CAQ Leader Francois Legault greets a supporter during an election campaign stop in Saint-Jerome, Que., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Quebecers will go to the polls on October 3rd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in full screen
CAQ Leader Francois Legault greets a supporter during an election campaign stop in Saint-Jerome, Que., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Quebecers will go to the polls on October 3rd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is scheduled to hold a news conference at the Montmorency Metro station in Laval, Montreal’s largest suburb, before heading to a block party.

The visit to Laval, once a Liberal stronghold, comes one day after a Leger poll suggested the party is at risk of losing seats in the city, as well as in Montreal, to the CAQ and Québec solidaire.

Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade greets supporters while campaigning Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Laval. Quebec votes in the provincial election Oct. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz View image in full screen
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade greets supporters while campaigning Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Laval. Quebec votes in the provincial election Oct. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.

READ MORE: Quebec election: CAQ campaign promises would add $6 billion to province’s deficit

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be in Saguenay, Que., 200 kilometres north of Quebec City, to announce his key platform plank for rural areas in the province.

He will then head to Chibougamau, Que., almost 400 kilometres northwest of Saguenay, for a public event.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
