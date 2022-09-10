SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec election: François Legault promises to balance Quebec budget in five years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2022 3:50 pm
Click to play video: 'CAQ leader Francois Legault back tracks on immigration comments' CAQ leader Francois Legault back tracks on immigration comments

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is promising to balance Quebec’s budget in five years if his party is re-elected on Oct. 3.

Legault told reporters in Saint-Jérôme, Que., north of Montreal, that his party is the only one that has a credible plan to return to a balanced budget and pay down the province’s debt.

The CAQ has made $29.6 billion in promises, including a one percentage point cut in the tax rate of the two lowest tax brackets.

READ MORE: Quebec election: PQ leader supports candidate who made porn, calls her outing ‘disgusting’

The CAQ would increase the province’s projected deficit for 2022-2023 from 1.6 billion in a pre-election forecast to $7.6 billion.

Liberal Leader is in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, east of Montreal, where she is promising to give municipalities more taxation powers. She also says a Liberal government would pay municipal property taxes on provincial government buildings, which is not currently the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime are both campaigning in Quebec City today, while Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is in Montreal.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
