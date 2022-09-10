Quebec election: PQ leader supports candidate who made porn, calls her outing ‘disgusting’

Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he fully supports a PQ candidate who was outed by a local newspaper on Friday for having appeared in a sexually explicit video last year.

St-Pierre Plamondon described the 22-year-old Laval-des-Rapides candidate Andreanne Fiola as “engaged and brilliant” in a statement published on Twitter, adding that she has raised awareness on issues related to the environment and Quebec independence. “Continue your excellent work Andreanne,” he wrote.

Je tiens à offrir mon appui entier à notre candidate dans Laval-des-Rapides, Andréanne Fiola. C'est une jeune femme engagée et brillante, qui sensibilise des 100e de milliers de personnes aux causes de l’indépendance et de l’environnement. Continue ton excellent travail Andréanne — Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (@PaulPlamondon) September 9, 2022

“We chose her for the entirety of who she is,” St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters after the story surfaced — first published by a local Laval newspaper, Le Courrier Laval, which received a tip that she had been identified in the footage because of a tattoo on her arm. Fiola wore a mask in the video to preserve her anonymity.

The party leader called the fact that she was outed “disgusting.” “Who hasn’t watched porn? Let them cast the first stone,” he said.

Melanie Lemay, a women’s rights advocate and co-founder of Québec contre les violences sexuelles, told Global News that Fiola having her identity exposed was akin to revenge porn.

After the story broke on Friday, the 22-year-old candidate, who does much of her campaigning on TikTok, issued a statement on social media saying several months ago she participated in the production of “explicit digital content” distributed on several adult platforms.

She said she had the content taken offline because she no longer wanted to expose herself in that way and that she would never make a similar choice again. She apologized for the impact on those around her and said she will continue her campaign.

“I think it sends a strong message of empowerment and leadership,” Lemay said. She added that this is a progressive step forward, as similar incidents of women getting outed doing sex work by their employer often costs them their career, especially in the past.

–with files from the Canadian Press and Dan Spector, Global News

