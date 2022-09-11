Man suffers ‘multiple’ wounds after shooting in North York: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police responded to reports of “multiple” gunshots in North York on Saturday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said police were called to the area of Willowdale and Church avenues in North York after reports of a shooting.

Police said a shooting was confirmed and a man was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries appeared serious, police said.

The victim was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Willowdale Ave & Church Ave

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

– injuries appear serious

– @TorontoMedics o/s – taking patient via emerge run

– ongoing investigation#GO1764147

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 11, 2022

Advertisement