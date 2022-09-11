Menu

Crime

Man suffers ‘multiple’ wounds after shooting in North York: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 10:37 am
Police responded to a shooting in the Willowdale and Church avenues area. View image in full screen
Police responded to a shooting in the Willowdale and Church avenues area. Global News

Police responded to reports of “multiple” gunshots in North York on Saturday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said police were called to the area of Willowdale and Church avenues in North York after reports of a shooting.

Police said a shooting was confirmed and a man was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries appeared serious, police said.

The victim was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Trending Stories

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.

