Man suffers ‘multiple’ wounds after shooting in North York: police

Police responded to reports of “multiple” gunshots in North York on Saturday night.
In a tweet, Toronto police said police were called to the area of Willowdale and Church avenues in North York after reports of a shooting.
Police said a shooting was confirmed and a man was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries appeared serious, police said.
Read more: Woman with serious injuries after Etobicoke shooting: police
Read More
The victim was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.
Trending Stories
Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments