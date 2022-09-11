Menu

Crime

Woman with serious injuries after Etobicoke shooting: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 9:38 am
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Etobicoke on Sunday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Russell Road at around 7:58 a.m.

Police said a woman in her 20s was located with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and was rushed to hospital by medics.

Toronto paramedics said they took the woman to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Eglinton Avenue was closed following the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

