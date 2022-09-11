Woman with serious injuries after Etobicoke shooting: police

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Etobicoke on Sunday morning, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Russell Road at around 7:58 a.m.
Police said a woman in her 20s was located with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and was rushed to hospital by medics.
Toronto paramedics said they took the woman to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Eglinton Avenue was closed following the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
