Woman with serious injuries after Etobicoke shooting: police

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Etobicoke on Sunday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Russell Road at around 7:58 a.m.

Police said a woman in her 20s was located with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and was rushed to hospital by medics.

Toronto paramedics said they took the woman to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Eglinton Avenue was closed following the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

SHOOTING:

Eglinton Av West + Russell Rd area

7:58am

– Police are on scene

– Woman in her 20s located w/gunshot wound to abdomen

– Medics have rushed her to hospital

– Anyone w/info contact police 416-808-2300

ROAD CLOSURE: Eglinton Av West at Eden Valley Dr#GO1766538

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 11, 2022