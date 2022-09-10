King Charles III accession proclaimed in New Brunswick ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy officially proclaimed the accession of King Charles III during a brief ceremony at Government House in Fredericton on Saturday afternoon.

A traditional blessing by Elder Imelda Perley, a prayer by Most Rev. David Edwards, and brief remarks by Premier Blaine Higgs preceded the proclamation.

Following the accession ceremony, those on hand sang God Save the King, and a 21-gun salute was fired outside.

King Charles III became Sovereign of Canada after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, though tradition dating back to 1760 and the accession of King George III requires a formal accession ceremony in N.B. when a new sovereign inherits the throne.

Story continues below advertisement

Higgs said it’s rare to see a public figure who spent 70 years on the throne and ruled with dignity, acknowledging the stability the queen brought.

“It’s certainly an honour to be premier at this time. I mean it’s a humbling experience because 70 years is a long time, and to Queen Elizabeth II, a reigning monarch that certainly stood the test of time,” Higgs told reporters following the ceremony.

The last time Queen Elizabeth II visited New Brunswick was in 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee celebrations.

“I think what Queen Elizabeth II brought was through all of the turmoil that existed worldwide during her reign, she brought consistency.”

Over the next eight days, citizens can pay tribute to the queen by signing books of condolence located at Government House or the legislative assembly.