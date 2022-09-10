Fire outside London, Ont. church started by person asked to leave

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police say no injuries were reported after a fire was set outside a church.

Police say around 8:40 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a church located at 360 Adelaide Street North.

Around 50 people were inside the church when someone set a small fire outside, police say. Those inside the church exitted the building.

Once outside, the fire was put out. There were three vehicles in the parking lot with damaged tires.

Police say there were no reported injuries and no damage to the church.

The suspect was reportedly inside the church before the fire and was asked to leave by staff, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s described as a white man, around 45-55 years old, thin build, medium height with red receding hair.

He was wearing a blue vest with a light grey or white long-sleeved shirt and jeans. He was seen carrying a reusable grocery bag and a flashlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).