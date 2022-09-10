Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire outside London, Ont. church started by person asked to leave

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 10, 2022 4:58 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

London, Ont., police say no injuries were reported after a fire was set outside a church.

Police say around 8:40 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a church located at 360 Adelaide Street North.

Around 50 people were inside the church when someone set a small fire outside, police say. Those inside the church exitted the building.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious fire in ‘century building’ in central London, Ont.

Once outside, the fire was put out. There were three vehicles in the parking lot with damaged tires.

Police say there were no reported injuries and no damage to the church.

The suspect was reportedly inside the church before the fire and was asked to leave by staff, police say.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 pets dead after London, Ont. house fire, officials say

He’s described as a white man, around 45-55 years old, thin build, medium height with red receding hair.

He was wearing a blue vest with a light grey or white long-sleeved shirt and jeans. He was seen carrying a reusable grocery bag and a flashlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church, police say' Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church, police say
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagFire tagChurch tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagChurch Fire tagLondon fire church tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers