Coldstream mayor declared by acclamation

Send this page to someone via email

A former Coldstream city councillor of four years has been elected mayor, by acclamation after being the only candidate in the running.

Ruth Hoyte, now mayor of Coldstream has lived in the city since 1974 and says she’s feeling stunned and grateful after stepping into her new role.

“I thought I could perhaps give a new perspective or different eye to the position,” Hoyte told Global News. “I really appreciate former Mayor Jim Garlick on his guidance over the last four years. He’s fully dedicated to the City of Coldstream.”

2:38 Tom Dyas promises more mental health resources for Kelowna RCMP if elected Tom Dyas promises more mental health resources for Kelowna RCMP if elected – Aug 8, 2022

Garlick, who’s held the position of mayor since 2008, has opted to run for a seat on council.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I placed my name forward, it was supported by council and the mayor and by all appearances by the community,” said Hoyte.

“I was acclaimed and I’m sort of conflicted for that I would have liked to have a cohort in showing our dedication to the community, but it’s either that Coldstream likes my name forward or nobody wanted to run against me.”

1:52 Donkey in Grand Forks runs for mayor Donkey in Grand Forks runs for mayor

Hoyte says her win makes history in Coldstream as the first female to take on the mayoral role and be elected.

“That’s a big deal even in this day and age, I don’t think the choice would have been a gender choice the community is pretty open and inclusive.”

As for what’s next for Hoyte in her new role, she doesn’t plan to make a long list of tasks to tackle right away or make any “big promises,” but rather she plans to make Coldstream “the best place to live” throughout her term, making sure council works together.

Story continues below advertisement

“I look to engage the citizens as much as possible,” said Hoyte. “I’m looking to have Coffee With the Mayor sessions throughout the community where people have the opportunity to have a cup of coffee, chit-chat about what their concerns might be or what their happiness might be, and be able to work with them.”

She also plans to work closely with regional partners in the North Okanagan district, on topics including water protection and quality, recreational trails, allowing carriage houses, and working on ways to attract families to the community.

Other municipalities in B.C. will have to wait until Oct. 15 for the results of the mayoral election.