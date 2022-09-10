Menu

Sports

Return of RBC GranFondo Whistler cycling event garners thousands of riders

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 2:29 pm

Thousands of bike riders are taking part in the return of the annual GranFondo bike event from Vancouver to Whistler.

The 122-kilometre event began at 7 a.m. Saturday at Stanley Park.

“We have 6,700 riders, it’s (our) biggest event ever,” said Neil McKinnon, an RBC GranFondo spokesperson.

“We are really excited, perfect (riding) conditions (for Saturday).”

Read more: Vancouver E-Fest refunds in limbo as organizers rebuff return of $500K deposit

The cyclists are travelling over the Lions Gate Bridge and up the Sea-To-Sky Highway before finishing in Whistler Village.

It’s the first time the event has taken place since 2019 as, like many sporting events, it was curbed by the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Attendance at PNE 2022 about 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels: organizer

“People have been waiting for (the return) of the event,” McKinnon told Global News, Saturday morning.

“It’s a special event – it’s the one day of the year that people can ride the Sea-To-Sky Highway without traffic and cars.”

The event attracts riders from all across the globe with more than 48 countries represented, according to officials.

