Edmonton Elks host Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day rematch on Saturday

The Edmonton Elks have seen their provincial rivals the Calgary Stampeders a lot in 2022. The two teams will meet for the fourth and final time in the 2022 regular season in Labour Day rematch on Saturday night on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

In the first meeting, back on June 25 in Calgary, the Elks held the lead for 39 minutes but couldn’t hang on, losing 30-23. On July 7, in Edmonton, the Elks dropped their second game to the Stampeders and didn’t really have any control of the game in a 49-6 loss.

During last Monday’s Labour Day Classic in Calgary, the Elks held an 8-7 lead at halftime but gave up 15 straight points to the Stampeders. The Elks rallied in the fourth quarter but fell short losing 26-18.

Edmonton Elks linebacker Adam Konar on facing the Stampeders for a 4th time this season

The Elks will look to beat the Stampeders on home field on Saturday and in the process, end a franchise-record 13-game home losing streak. Head Coach Chris Jones says it will take a complete game to beat their provincial rivals.

“I’ve thought the energy here at the stadium has been good but the one thing missing is us doing enough things to win the football game,” Jones said. “We’ve played good in spurts but certainly not good enough to win a game. We’re going to do the things necessary to hopefully complete the task.”

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones on needing to eliminate the bad habits from his team

The Elks received contributions from some new players in the lineup on Monday. Receiver Dillon Mitchell scored his first CFL touchdown, part of a 79-yard performance. Receiver Jalin Marshall scored his first touchdown of the season. Defensive end Avery Ellis, who was picked up in a trade from the Montreal Alouettes, recorded three defensive tackles and a quarterback sack. Linebacker Mark McLaurin recorded an interception in his CFL debut.

The player who stood out the most on Monday was running back Kevin Brown, who was signed five days before Labour Day. The product out of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio recorded 96 total yards of offence from 11 touches. He became the first Elks running back this season to record over 45 yards rushing and 45 yards passing. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius, who recorded 257 passing yards and two touchdown passes, says Brown impressed despite the team not knowing very much about him.

“We didn’t know what to expect with him with things like after contact because we don’t tackle in practice,” Cornelius said. “It was fun watching him in open space, making guys miss, and getting those extra yards after contact.”

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Conrelius on the contributions of receivers Dillon Mitchell and Jalin Marshall

Elks middle linebacker Nyle Morgan will be out for a second-straight game because of a groin injury. He practiced this week but was limited and will remain on the one-game injured list. Quarterback Tre Ford hurt his shoulder in the loss to the Stampeders on July 7, he returned to practice this week but has one more game to serve on the six-game injured list. Ford will be eligible to return next week in Regina when the Elks visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Defensive lineman Nick Coe returns to the lineup on Saturday. He’s been out of action since injuring his hamstring in Week 6 in Montreal. Receiver Chris Osei-Kusi comes back on the roster after injuring his back before Labour Day. Linebacker Jordan Reaves comes off the active roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Ante Milanovich-Litre (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Andrew Garnett

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Derel Walker, Jalin Marshall, Kai Locksley, Vincent Forbes-Mombleau

Defence

Defensive line: Avery Ellis, J-Min Pelley, Jake Ceresna, Matt Thomas

Linebackers: Mark McLaurin, Adam Konar Enock Makanzo

Defensive backs: Duron Carter, Ed Gainey, Scott Hutter, Treston Decoud, Jamie Harry

You can hear live coverage of the Labour Day Rematch between the Elks and Stampeders on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 4:30 p.m.

The opening kickoff on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 6 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell, plus analysis by former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. David Boles will be reporting from the Elks sidelines.