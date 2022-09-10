SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Hurricane Earl to bring ‘large swells’ off N.S. coast: National Hurricane Center

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 11:18 am
Dozens flock to Peggy's Cove Saturday morning to take in the waves from Hurricane Earl. View image in full screen
Dozens flock to Peggy's Cove Saturday morning to take in the waves from Hurricane Earl. Nova Scotia Webcams

Larger than usual waves are expected in Nova Scotia over the next few days thanks to Hurricane Earl, the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

“Large swells generated by Earl will affect Bermuda, portions of the U.S. East Coast, and Nova Scotia and Newfoundland during the next several days,” the U.S.-based National Hurricane Center said in a tweet Saturday morning.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

It said strong winds are expected over the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday, after Earl becomes a post-tropical low.

Trending Stories

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said ocean swells from Earl are expected to reach the coasts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland beginning Saturday morning.

While most of Earl’s impacts in Canada will be offshore, “rain at times heavy and strong northeasterly winds are expected over the Avalon Peninsula later today, persisting into Monday,” the Canadian Hurricane Centre said.

Saturday morning, the Nova Scotia Webcams website showed dozens of people flocking to Peggy’s Cove to take in the waves.

Click to play video: '65% chance of an active hurricane season in 2022: Canadian Hurricane Centre' 65% chance of an active hurricane season in 2022: Canadian Hurricane Centre
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
