Hurricane Earl to bring ‘large swells’ off N.S. coast: National Hurricane Center

Larger than usual waves are expected in Nova Scotia over the next few days thanks to Hurricane Earl, the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

“Large swells generated by Earl will affect Bermuda, portions of the U.S. East Coast, and Nova Scotia and Newfoundland during the next several days,” the U.S.-based National Hurricane Center said in a tweet Saturday morning.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

5 am AST Saturday, September 10 Key Messages for Hurricane #Earl.https://t.co/Jc4FU2qN8K pic.twitter.com/WwgMn0fjw9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2022

It said strong winds are expected over the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday, after Earl becomes a post-tropical low.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said ocean swells from Earl are expected to reach the coasts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland beginning Saturday morning.

While most of Earl’s impacts in Canada will be offshore, “rain at times heavy and strong northeasterly winds are expected over the Avalon Peninsula later today, persisting into Monday,” the Canadian Hurricane Centre said.

Saturday morning, the Nova Scotia Webcams website showed dozens of people flocking to Peggy’s Cove to take in the waves.