London Knights get back into game action with pre-season victory

The London Knights opened the pre-season with a 3-1 win over the Sarnia Sting on Friday night at Budweiser Gardens.

Landon Sim, Bryce Montgomery and Easton Cowan scored for London and Knights goaltender Brett Brochu

Bryce Montgomery’s wrist shot from the top of the right circle beat Sarnia goaltender Nicholas Surzycia at 12:38 of the third period and stood up as the game winning goal.

Landon Sim opened the scoring just over eight minutes into the second period on a play made by recently-acquired Sam Dickinson. Dickinson skated the puck in from the left point and found Sim going to the net. Denver Barkey also picked up an assist on the play.

Easton Cowan of the Knights completed the scoring with an empty-netter that he scored after being pulled down by a defender trying to get to the net.

Theo Hill scored Sarnia’s lone goal on a short-handed rush in the second period.

London outshot the Sting 21-19.

Knights sign Bowen

London drafted Zach Bowen in the fourth round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection following an excellent season that saw the Kanata, Ont., native put up big numbers for both the Embrun Panthers of the EOJHL and the Ottawa Jr. Senators of the U18 Central Canada Hockey League.

Bowen is known as a very quick goaltender who plays with incredible poise in the net. He becomes the fifth Ottawa-area player on the Knights roster.

London-Sarnia rivalry set to heat up

Last year, both teams saw their seasons end earlier than they wanted them to. The Sting fell to the Windsor Spitfires in six games in the opening round of the playoffs while the Knights were pushed to seven games by the Kitchener Rangers but lost in overtime in Game 7.

The rosters for both teams are very similar. Each have excellent young talent and a few key veterans.

Up next

The teams will face each other again on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Sarnia, Ont., at 7 p.m.

The game can be heard at 980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.