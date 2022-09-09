SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays place Gurriel Jr. on 10-day IL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2022 7:50 pm

The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Friday due to a left hamstring strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday. Gurriel exited Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning with the injury.

Gurriel, 28, has the second-best batting average on the team at .291, and has five home runs to go along with 52 RBIs in 121 games this season.

Toronto (76-60) has won six of its last seven games entering the first of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Blue Jays sit in third in the American League East and hold the final American League wild-card spot.

The team also announced that infielder Otto Lopez has been recalled from triple-A and will be active on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
