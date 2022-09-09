Menu

Crime

Nanaimo, B.C. man charged in connection with fatal park stabbing

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 6:18 pm
RCMP/GRC police car with emergency lights on View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bayne Stanley

A Nanaimo, B.C., man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of another man in a local park earlier this week.

Mark Harrison, 19, has been charged with second degree murder after police found one man with stab wounds and another who had been attacked with bear spray in Maffeo Sutton Park around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were initially called to reports a group of young people were intimidating a security guard along the waterfront. The suspects took off and the security guard wasn’t hurt. But while officers were doing foot patrols, one happened upon the two victims.

The man who had been stabbed was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other man, a 22-year-old, was treated and did not need to go to hospital.

Based on provided descriptions, officers found and arrested a 19-year-old man nearby. A 17-year-old boy was found a short time later and arrested.

Harrison was found and arrested in downtown Nanaimo on Thursday.

Police do not believe there was any connection between the victims and the suspects.

Harrison was in Nanaimo Provincial Court on Friday morning and will remain in police custody until her next court appearance on Sept. 20.

