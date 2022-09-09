Paddington Bear and other celebs say a sweet farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

In June, Paddington Bear and Queen Elizabeth II sat down for tea together in Buckingham Palace to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The video instantly went viral, warming the hearts of viewers in the U.K. and around the world.

Following news of the queen’s death on Thursday, the beloved bear was sure to pay tribute to the monarch.

The official Paddington Twitter account wrote a simple message: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.” The words are an echo of Paddington’s own words to the queen in the Jubilee short film.

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

Paddington was only one of a large number of celebrities to pay tributes to the queen.

Paul McCartney

Former Beatles member Paul McCartney shared his sympathies for the queen’s death on Twitter.

“God bless Queen Elizabeth II / May she rest in peace / Long live The King,” McCartney wrote.

God bless Queen Elizabeth II

May she rest in peace

Long live The King Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022

McCartney met the queen and Prince Phillip for the first time in 1963, alongside the other Beatles. He was later knighted in 1997 for his “services to music.”

McCartney met the queen a number of other times as well, including during her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth ll meets Sir Paul McCartney and Anne Lennox during The Diamond Jubilee Concert in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2012 in London, England. Getty Images

Ringo Starr

McCartney was not the only Beatles member to commemorate the queen’s death. Ringo Starr also shared a short tweet, writing, “God bless Queen Elizabeth peace and love to all the family peace and love Ringo.”

God bless Queen Elizabeth peace and love to all the family peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/B8Tomh9HoD — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) September 8, 2022

Starr, whose real name is Richard Starkey, was knighted by the queen in 2017, alongside Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb and author Michael Morpurgo as part of the queen’s new year’s honours list.

The Rolling Stones

The official Twitter account for The Rolling Stones also paid tribute to the queen after her passing.

“The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others,” they wrote.

The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others. pic.twitter.com/veCyfN8rjp — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 8, 2022

Lead singer Mick Jagger shared a sentiment of his own. On Twitter, Jagger wrote, “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there.”

“In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

English rock star Ronnie Wood, a member of The Rolling Stones since 1975, also shared an emoji-filled tweet with his followers to mark the queen’s death.

“Serenity =reality =inner peace and strength,” Wood wrote on Twitter.

Serenity =reality =inner peace and strength

👑God bless Her Majesty 👑

❤️🙏☀️ 💕X pic.twitter.com/iIeKp9hKY6 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) September 8, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne paid homage to the monarch on Twitter, sharing a photo of the queen from when she was young.

“I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen,” Osbourne wrote. “With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Osbourne seemed to imply that his upcoming move back to the U.K. would no longer be the same without the reigning queen.

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Elton John

Rocket Man singer Elton John shared a statement on Twitter about the queen’s death.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” he wrote. “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

During his concert in Toronto on Thursday, John spoke of the queen’s “inspiring” presence in his life.

“I’m glad she’s at peace and I’m glad she’s at rest. She served and she worked bloody hard,” the singer said midway through the concert.

“We celebrate her life tonight with music,” John told the cheering crowd as he moved into a performance of his 1974 track Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

Victoria and David Beckham

On Instagram, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham said the queen’s death was a “sad day.”

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen,” she wrote. “She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

David Beckham also shared several photos of the queen to his own Instagram account. The former professional soccer player wrote that he was “truly saddened” by the monarch’s death.

“How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world,” he wrote. “How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family…”

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson

Outside of the U.K., Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson was one of many to post about the queen’s death.

Johnson filmed a video of himself in the gym Thursday and shared his sympathies for the Royal Family.

Sending love and stay strong 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/qqtLMwDH8l — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 8, 2022

“What a life. What an incredible life,” he said. “I never had the privilege or honour of meeting the queen, but what a life.”

In the video, Johnson spoke about the death of his own father. In the face of death, Johnson said people should continue to live life to honour the family members who are no longer alive.

“In their spirit, we have an opportunity to live, and live life, and live greatly with passion, and fervour, and positive energy and with all we’ve got,” he said.