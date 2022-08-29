Ozzy Osbourne moving back to U.K. because he’s ‘fed up’ with mass shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Ozzy Osbourne is “fed up” with America.

The 73-year-old Black Sabbath rocker told The Guardian that he’s ready to move back to England, citing gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S. as a factor in his decision to leave.

“Everything’s f—ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy,” Osbourne told the outlet in the interview, published Sunday.

Osbourne and his wife Sharon have spent more than two decades in the United States, but have now listed their US$18-million Los Angeles home. Osbourne said they plan to be back in the U.K. by February of next year.

“I don’t want to die in America… I’m English. I want to be back,” he shared about his future homecoming.

View image in full screen Ozzy Osbourne performs during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. David Davies/PA via AP/CP Images

Sharon, who was born in London, shares her husband’s feelings. “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now,” she said to the outlet.

Osbourne has been dealing with several health struggles in recent years. In 2020 he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he’s had two staph infections and in June of this year he underwent major surgery to remove metal plates in his neck.

Earlier this month, Osbourne made his first trip to the U.K. in nearly a decade. He returned to his hometown of Birmingham to perform his hit song Paranoid at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony alongside Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

Osbourne told The Guardian that the performance gave him “a bit of hope” about a future with music, after experiencing excruciating nerve pain stemming from a 2019 neck surgery he underwent after falling down some stairs.

“It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was f—ing agony,” he said.

