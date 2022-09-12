Menu

Okanagan weather: Smoky, wet start to the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 2:27 pm
Smoke lingers throughout the Okanagan into the middle of the week. View image in full screen
Smoke lingers throughout the Okanagan into the middle of the week. SkyTracker Weather

After a warm weekend, temperatures in the Okanagan will dip down to start the second full week of September.

Mostly cloudy skies hang around on Monday with the chance of showers and an afternoon high in the mid-20s as think smoke reduces air quality across the region.

There is the chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday. View image in full screen
There is the chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

A risk of showers and thunderstorms sticks around on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level low-pressure system hovers over the area and smoke lingers

Daytime highs settle into the low-to-mid-20s later in the day and for the rest of the week along with a return to a mix of sun and cloud.

The chance of showers returns heading into the weekend with afternoon highs ducking down to around the 20 C mark.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

