Crime

2 men arrested in connection with death of 22-year-old mother in Newmarket

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Police identify victim of Newmarket, Ont., homicide' Police identify victim of Newmarket, Ont., homicide
WATCH: Police identify victim of Newmarket, Ont., homicide – Aug 2, 2022

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old Toronto woman in Newmarket, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on July 29 at around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the Prospect Drive and Gorham Street area after receiving a report of an injured person.

Police said a woman was located suffering from life-threatening-injuries and was taken to hospital.

That is where she was pronounced deceased.

Read more: ‘Her son was her world’: Cousin of 22-year-old mother killed in Newmarket speaks out

“A post-mortem examination determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound,” police said in a news release.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Nicole Mercer from Toronto.

Officers said through the investigation, two suspects were identified.

According to police, on Aug. 11, 18-year-old Maitland Doran from Newmarket was arrested.

He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate suspicious death in Newmarket' Police investigate suspicious death in Newmarket
Police investigate suspicious death in Newmarket – Jul 29, 2022

Officers said on Sept. 9, 23-year-old Alexander Jolly from Newmarket was arrested.

He has been charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police said both accused remain in custody.

Officers said anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

