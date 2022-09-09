2 men arrested in connection with death of 22-year-old mother in Newmarket

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old Toronto woman in Newmarket, Ont., police say.
York Regional Police said on July 29 at around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the Prospect Drive and Gorham Street area after receiving a report of an injured person.
Police said a woman was located suffering from life-threatening-injuries and was taken to hospital.
That is where she was pronounced deceased.
“A post-mortem examination determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound,” police said in a news release.
The victim was identified as 22-year-old Nicole Mercer from Toronto.
Officers said through the investigation, two suspects were identified.
According to police, on Aug. 11, 18-year-old Maitland Doran from Newmarket was arrested.
He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Officers said on Sept. 9, 23-year-old Alexander Jolly from Newmarket was arrested.
He has been charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Police said both accused remain in custody.
Officers said anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
