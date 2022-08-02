22-year-old woman killed in Newmarket last week was shot: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have identified the woman killed in Newmarket, Ont., last week.

York Regional Police said on Friday at around 1:30 a.m., officers received a report of an injured person in the Prospect Street and Gorham Street area.

Police said officers located a 22-year-old woman who was attended to by emergency services.

Officers said the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators previously said the death was deemed suspicious and homicide detectives had taken over.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted and the cause of death has been confirmed as a gunshot wound,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the victim was 22-year-old Nicole Mercer from Toronto.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.