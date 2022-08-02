Menu

Crime

22-year-old woman killed in Newmarket last week was shot: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 1:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigate suspicious death in Newmarket' Police investigate suspicious death in Newmarket
WATCH: Police investigate suspicious death in Newmarket (July 29)

Police have identified the woman killed in Newmarket, Ont., last week.

York Regional Police said on Friday at around 1:30 a.m., officers received a report of an injured person in the Prospect Street and Gorham Street area.

Police said officers located a 22-year-old woman who was attended to by emergency services.

Officers said the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators previously said the death was deemed suspicious and homicide detectives had taken over.

Read more: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 22-year-old woman in Newmarket

“A post-mortem examination was conducted and the cause of death has been confirmed as a gunshot wound,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the victim was 22-year-old Nicole Mercer from Toronto.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

