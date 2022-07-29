Menu

Crime

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 22-year-old woman in Newmarket

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 10:39 am
York Regional Police at the scene of a home near Gorham and Prospect streets in Newmarket on July 29, 2022. View image in full screen
York Regional Police at the scene of a home near Gorham and Prospect streets in Newmarket on July 29, 2022. James Davidson / Global News

York Regional Police say they are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 22-year-old woman in Newmarket.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Prospect Street, south of Gorham Street, at around 1:30 a.m. for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics attended and she was taken to hospital where she later died, police said.

Read more: Police in Newmarket, Ont., warn public of ‘ongoing’ driveway paving scam

Investigators said the death is being deemed suspicious and homicide detectives have taken over.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area to contact them.

Investigators did not release the nature of the woman’s injuries.

York Regional Police at the scene of a home near Gorham and Prospect streets in Newmarket on July 29, 2022. View image in full screen
York Regional Police at the scene of a home near Gorham and Prospect streets in Newmarket on July 29, 2022. James Davidson / Global News

