Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 22-year-old woman in Newmarket

York Regional Police say they are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 22-year-old woman in Newmarket.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Prospect Street, south of Gorham Street, at around 1:30 a.m. for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics attended and she was taken to hospital where she later died, police said.

Investigators said the death is being deemed suspicious and homicide detectives have taken over.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area to contact them.

Investigators did not release the nature of the woman’s injuries.

View image in full screen York Regional Police at the scene of a home near Gorham and Prospect streets in Newmarket on July 29, 2022. James Davidson / Global News

Expect a police presence in the area of Prospect Street, south of Gorham Street in #Newmarket for an ongoing police investigation. No ongoing threat to public safety. #YRP — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 29, 2022

SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION – @YRP Homicide Unit investigators are seeking witnesses following a suspicious death in #Newmarket early this morning. If you saw anything or have info, contact police or @CrimeStopprYork. More details in the media release: https://t.co/ZgtAaQpobg — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 29, 2022

