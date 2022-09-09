Battleford, Sask. RCMP investigate shots fired, man airlifted to hospital

Battlefords RCMP in Saskatchewan are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Thursday.
Police said they received multiple calls of shots fired around 5:30 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man who had walked to a neighbour for help.
The man was transported to the hospital by STARS air ambulance with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Officers determined that the victim and two suspects were known to each other, and that there was no threat to the public.
Battlefords RCMP said they are continuing the investigation with help from RCMP forensic identification services.
