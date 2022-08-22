STARS transporting woman in life-threatening condition after crash near Acme, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

STARS transported a woman in life-threatening condition to hospital on Monday after a crash at Highway 806 and Highway 575.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the call came at around 12:30 p.m. and the incident happened near Acme, Alta., a village located 83 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

STARS was then dispatched and transported the woman to Foothills Medical Centre for further treatment.

There were no other patients, the EMS spokesperson said.

More to come…

Advertisement