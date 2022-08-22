Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

STARS transporting woman in life-threatening condition after crash near Acme, Alta.

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 22, 2022 3:51 pm
H145 photo shoot, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. STARS transported a woman in life-threatening condition to hospital on Monday after a crash at Highway 806 and Highway 575 near Acme, Alta. Place: Calgary, Alberta, STARS hangar Photographer: Lyle Aspinall Original: _R8A5844.jpg. View image in full screen
H145 photo shoot, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. STARS transported a woman in life-threatening condition to hospital on Monday after a crash at Highway 806 and Highway 575 near Acme, Alta. Place: Calgary, Alberta, STARS hangar Photographer: Lyle Aspinall Original: _R8A5844.jpg. Lyle Aspinall / STARS air ambulance

STARS transported a woman in life-threatening condition to hospital on Monday after a crash at Highway 806 and Highway 575.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the call came at around 12:30 p.m. and the incident happened near Acme, Alta., a village located 83 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

STARS was then dispatched and transported the woman to Foothills Medical Centre for further treatment.

There were no other patients, the EMS spokesperson said.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Stolen box truck crashes into Calgary building, injuring 3 employees' Stolen box truck crashes into Calgary building, injuring 3 employees
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crash tagSTARS tagFoothills Medical Centre tagAlberta crash tagFoothills Hospital tagAcme alberta tagacme alberta car crash tagacme car crash tagacme crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers