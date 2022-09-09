Brampton axe, machete attack: Police release image of suspect vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Police released an image of a suspect vehicle Friday as the investigation into a violent axe and machete attack in Brampton, Ont., last month continues.

Peel Regional Police issued a news release again appealing to the public for help in identifying three suspects in the attack, which is being treated as attempted murder.

The incident happened at around 8:16 a.m. on Aug. 4 and left 38-year-old Joti Singh Mann — a well-known podcast host and real estate agent — with serious injuries.

Mann was attacked in the driveway of his home in the area of Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street by three men. One if them was armed with an axe while another wielded a machete.

Police said pepper spray was also used.

Video of the incident was widely circulated in the media in the days after the attack.

The violence stopped when Mann’s mother, Jasmail Kaur Mann, came outside and scared off the three individuals. She received several recognitions last week for saving her son, including a bravery award from the City of Brampton.

One week after the attack, police said that Joti had a “safety plan” put in place after receiving a death threat just days before the “targeted” incident, though a specific motive was still not known.

In Friday’s update, police described the suspect vehicle as a four-door blue Chevrolet Cruze that had hubcaps, chrome trim and tinted windows.

Police provided additional information on the descriptions of the suspects, all of whom are men.

One of the suspects was described as five-foot-11, 180 pounds with a medium build who had black hair and was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, a black Polo hat, black pants, black shoes; he was holding an axe.

The second suspect was described as five-foot-ten, 180 pounds with a medium build, and black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black pants, Mechanix gloves, black and red shoes with white soles; he had a can of pepper spray.

Police described the last suspect as five-foot-ten, 200 pounds with a medium build, wearing a black zippered hoodie with white strings, black pants, black gloves and black shoes with white soles; he was holding a machete.

Police said all three men were wearing blue surgical masks.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Assistance Sought in an Attempt Murder Investigation – https://t.co/raihNQrRlM pic.twitter.com/jOwq9V1Z5X — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 9, 2022

