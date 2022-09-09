Menu

Entertainment

Plans underway to display massive painting of Queen Elizabeth from old Winnipeg Arena

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2022 12:25 pm
The iconic painting of Queen Elizabeth, which once hung at the Winnipeg Arena, seen in this 2016 file photo. View image in full screen
The iconic painting of Queen Elizabeth, which once hung at the Winnipeg Arena, seen in this 2016 file photo. Global News / File

A massive painting of Queen Elizabeth II that was once a fixture during hockey games and concerts at the old Winnipeg Arena may soon be on public display again.

The painting’s owner, Ron D’Errico, says he plans on putting up the painting in a hangar at the security firm he owns.

D’Errico says he recently acquired the hangar and planned to put it on display before the queen’s death Thursday.

He also says a shopping centre has inquired about hanging the painting temporarily, but wouldn’t disclose the location.

Read more: A look back on Queen Elizabeth’s visits to Manitoba

The five-metre by three-metre painting hung for years in the old Winnipeg Arena, which closed in 2004, and takes a crew of 10 people to assemble and install.

D’Errico says he has fond memories of seeing the painting in his childhood and wants to ensure the public can enjoy it for years to come.

Click to play video: 'Ron D’errico and the Winnipeg Queen' Ron D’errico and the Winnipeg Queen
Ron D’errico and the Winnipeg Queen – Apr 17, 2019
