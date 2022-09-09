Man charged in fatal downtown Toronto hit-and-run as police try to identify victim

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto’s downtown core earlier this week as police say they’ve been “unsuccessful” in identifying the victim.

Toronto police said officers received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at around 4:21 a.m. on Monday at Yonge and College streets.

Police said the victim was lying in the southbound lane of Yonge just south of College for an unknown reason when he was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene.

The male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.

On Monday, police said they were searching for the driver and released an image of the suspect vehicle.

In an update Friday, police said investigators identified and arrested the driver on Thursday. The vehicle was also located and seized, police said.

Toronto resident Abdikdir Mohamed Ibrahim, 30, has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and dangerous operation causing death.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police added that they have not been able to identify the pedestrian who was killed and appealed to the public for help.

They released an artist rendition of the victim and described him as five-foot-nine, 172 pounds with grey and black curly hair.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

