Morning news rewind: Friday, Sept. 9

Saskatoon Community Foundation gala, Broadway Street Fair and reflecting on Queen Elizabeth II.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Sept. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Supporting reconciliation at Saskatoon Community Foundation gala
Culture and heritage will be celebrated during a gala that is returning to Saskatoon this month.
The Nutrien Saskatoon Community Foundation Walk with the Wind gala is on Sept. 24.
Foundation CEO Carm Michalenko and chair Tracy Muggli share more details on how the gala is supporting reconciliation initiatives in the community.
Broadway Street Fair returns to Saskatoon with many activities
The Broadway Street Fair, a late summertime favourite for many, is back this weekend.
DeeAnn Mercier, the executive director of the Broadway Business Improvement District, has all the details of what is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Saskatchewan
The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era.
People are reflecting on the queen’s life, including many in Saskatchewan, who are remembering her visits to the province.
Matthew Neufeld, a history professor at the University of Saskatchewan, shares his thoughts on the passing of the queen and her relationship with Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sept. 9
Another seasonable day, but the heat is returning. Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Sept. 9, morning SkyTracker forecast.
