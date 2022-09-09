Morning news rewind: Friday, Sept. 9

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon Community Foundation gala, Broadway Street Fair and reflecting on Queen Elizabeth II.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Sept. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Supporting reconciliation at Saskatoon Community Foundation gala

Culture and heritage will be celebrated during a gala that is returning to Saskatoon this month.

The Nutrien Saskatoon Community Foundation Walk with the Wind gala is on Sept. 24.

Foundation CEO Carm Michalenko and chair Tracy Muggli share more details on how the gala is supporting reconciliation initiatives in the community.

4:26 Supporting reconciliation at Saskatoon Community Foundation gala Supporting reconciliation at Saskatoon Community Foundation gala

Broadway Street Fair returns to Saskatoon with many activities

The Broadway Street Fair, a late summertime favourite for many, is back this weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

DeeAnn Mercier, the executive director of the Broadway Business Improvement District, has all the details of what is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 10.

3:37 Broadway Street Fair returns to Saskatoon with many activities Broadway Street Fair returns to Saskatoon with many activities

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Saskatchewan

The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era.

People are reflecting on the queen’s life, including many in Saskatchewan, who are remembering her visits to the province.

Matthew Neufeld, a history professor at the University of Saskatchewan, shares his thoughts on the passing of the queen and her relationship with Saskatchewan.

4:49 Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Saskatchewan Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Saskatchewan

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sept. 9

Another seasonable day, but the heat is returning. Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Sept. 9, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sept. 9 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sept. 9