Crime

Montreal police arrest man in stabbing death of young woman

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 9:54 am
Montreal police say the victim's death is the 22nd homicide of the year. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the victim's death is the 22nd homicide of the year. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a young woman in the LaSalle borough.

The suspect was arrested Thursday night after he reportedly fled the scene of the attack on des Oblats Street near Wanklyn Street.

Police say the man is known to them and that he and the victim knew one another.

The 29-year-old woman was stabbed in a parking lot outside a residential building and she was hospitalized with injuries to her upper body. Her death was confirmed later in the day.

It is the 22nd homicide in the city this year.

The investigation is ongoing.

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and the Canadian Press

