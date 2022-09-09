Montreal police arrest man in stabbing death of young woman

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police say a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a young woman in the LaSalle borough.

The suspect was arrested Thursday night after he reportedly fled the scene of the attack on des Oblats Street near Wanklyn Street.

Police say the man is known to them and that he and the victim knew one another.

The 29-year-old woman was stabbed in a parking lot outside a residential building and she was hospitalized with injuries to her upper body. Her death was confirmed later in the day.

It is the 22nd homicide in the city this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and the Canadian Press