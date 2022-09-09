Gas prices drop in N.S. to below $1.50 per litre, lowest since January

Send this page to someone via email

Gas is Nova Scotia is down again on Friday, dropping by 8.1 cents per litre to an eight-month low.

As of Friday, Nova Scotians are paying a minimum of $1.49 per litre for regular self serve gasoline.

This comes after a series of price drops in the past weeks. Two months ago, the pump price was $1.83 per litre, going down to $1.63 per litre in August.

The last time gas in Nova Scotia was below $1.50 per litre was at the end of January, nearly eight months ago.

However, Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most at the pump, now at a minimum of $1.51 per litre in that region.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, diesel prices remain unchanged in the province.

Gas prices remain volatile around the world, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.