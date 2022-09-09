Guelph mayor and CAO issue joint statement on death of Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has released a joint statement from Mayor Cam Guthrie and CAO Scott Stewart on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It reads that on behalf of the City of Guelph, they offer their deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

The news release goes on to say that the queen visited Guelph on July 2, 1959 and it was seen as a tremendous moment for the city.

It says Guelph got the nickname the Royal City after the Royal Family’s Guelph lineage, and it has been connected to the monarchy since its founding.

The statement concludes that flags at city hall and other facilities will be lowered to half-mast, and details of any further activities will be released when they become available.

Advertisement