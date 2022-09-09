Menu

Canada

Guelph mayor and CAO issue joint statement on death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 9, 2022 5:22 am
Click to play video: 'Queen’s Park reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II' Queen’s Park reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen’s Park reacts to the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The City of Guelph has released a joint statement from Mayor Cam Guthrie and CAO Scott Stewart on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It reads that on behalf of the City of Guelph, they offer their deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

The news release goes on to say that the queen visited Guelph on July 2, 1959 and it was seen as a tremendous moment for the city.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dead at 96

It says Guelph got the nickname the Royal City after the Royal Family’s Guelph lineage, and it has been connected to the monarchy since its founding.

The statement concludes that flags at city hall and other facilities will be lowered to half-mast, and details of any further activities will be released when they become available.

