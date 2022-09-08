Menu

Crime

B.C. RCMP searching for ‘violent’ suspect wanted for sexual assault, child pornography 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 1:47 pm
Michael Douglass Platt is wanted by Prince George RCMP. View image in full screen
Michael Douglass Platt is wanted by Prince George RCMP. RCMP

Police officers in Prince George, B.C., are warning the public of a “violent” suspect who is at large in the province.

On Wednesday, Prince George RCMP reached out to the public for help in finding 41-year-old Michael Douglass Platt.

“Platt is wanted for sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, access to child pornography, possession of child pornography and breaching his court ordered conditions,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“Michael Douglass Platt should be considered violent and should not be approached.”

Police describe Platt as six-feet-tall, weighing around 170 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Platt has a tattoo of chains and skulls on his left arm.

Anyone with potential information regarding Platt is being asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

