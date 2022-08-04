‘Do not approach’: OPP seek public’s assistance in locating wanted man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted 39-year-old man who was last known to reside in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for Matthew Rozins, 39. Officers said his last known address is in Loretto in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.

Police said Rozins is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 178 pounds with a medium, muscular build.

Officers said he has short brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for Rozins.

“Investigators believe there may be a potential risk to public safety,” police said in a news release. “If seen, please do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.