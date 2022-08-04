Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Do not approach’: OPP seek public’s assistance in locating wanted man

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 4:26 pm
Police are searching for 39-year-old Matthew Rozins.
Police are searching for 39-year-old Matthew Rozins. OPP / Handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted 39-year-old man who was last known to reside in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for Matthew Rozins, 39. Officers said his last known address is in Loretto in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.

Police said Rozins is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 178 pounds with a medium, muscular build.

Trending Stories

Read more: Suspect sought after 2 armed robberies reported at convenience stores in Newmarket

Officers said he has short brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for Rozins.

“Investigators believe there may be a potential risk to public safety,” police said in a news release. “If seen, please do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOntario tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagWanted Man tagOntario crime tagMan wanted tagAdjala-Tosorontio tagAdjala-Tosorontio man wanted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers