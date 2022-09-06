Menu

Crime

Wanted man arrested in GTA after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 10:16 am
Gerald Cooper, 52, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of a statutory release and was a suspect when a police officer was dragged by a vehicle in Cobourg, Ont., on July 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Gerald Cooper, 52, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of a statutory release and was a suspect when a police officer was dragged by a vehicle in Cobourg, Ont., on July 6, 2022. Global Kingston

A federal offender who was a suspect in an incident in which a Cobourg Police Service officer was dragged by a vehicle in July has been arrested.

Police say that on Aug. 31, investigators, along with the Port Hope Police Service and the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, located and arrested Gerald Cooper, 52, in the Greater Toronto Area.

He was arrested on the strength of a Canada-wide warrant and two warrants held by the Cobourg police.

Read more: Search expands for wanted federal offender after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle

Cooper was identified as a suspect after a municipal police officer was dragged by a vehicle which fled during a traffic stop in Cobourg on July 6. A search was launched and Northumberland OPP later that day found the vehicle north of Cobourg and arrested two people at the scene. However, a third individual fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was identified as Cooper, who at the time was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of a statutory release.

Following his arrest, he has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

ROPE says at the time of the breach of his release, he was serving a six-year sentence for break and enter, mischief over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Click to play video: '1 arrested, 1 sought after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle' 1 arrested, 1 sought after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle
1 arrested, 1 sought after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle – Jul 6, 2022

 

