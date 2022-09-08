Menu

Crime

Vulcan, Alta., man faces string of charges after 3D-printed firearms investigation

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 4:30 pm
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) charged Reed Davis, 39 of Vulcan, Alta. after an eight-month investigation into 3D-printed guns along with other firearms and drugs being seized from four homes. View image in full screen
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) charged Reed Davis, 39 of Vulcan, Alta. after an eight-month investigation into 3D-printed guns along with other firearms and drugs being seized from four homes. Courtesy: ALERT

A southern Alberta man is facing a slew of charges after an eight-month investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

In January 2022, ALERT started its investigation with the assistance of the Vulcan RCMP, Lethbridge Police and the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST).

Four homes in Vulcan, Alta., were searched and police confiscated:

  • four manufactured firearms in various stages of completion,
  • 3D printer,
  • a small improvised explosive device,
  • two restricted handguns,
  • a loaded shotgun,
  • a rifle,
  • various rounds of ammunition and
  • 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Read more: 2 charged after Calgary police investigation into 3D-printed guns

“3D-printed firearms recklessly circumvent the lawful process of firearms possession and fly in the face of law-abiding firearms owners,” said Staff Sgt. Leon Borbandy of ALERT Lethbridge in a news release.

“As technology evolves, ALERT and our policing partners will remain steadfast in responding to emerging trends to keep Alberta communities safe.”

On Aug. 11, 2022, the Lethbridge organized crime team with ALERT charged 39-year-old Reed Davis of Vulcan. Davis was charged with manufacturing of firearms, manufacturing an explosive, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of drugs.

Davis was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.

According to a news release, a preliminary test was done by NWEST on one of the manufactured firearms and found it was functional and capable of firing live ammunition.

Police said further forensic analysis and ballistics testing is taking place.

Read more: ‘Not the Calgary I grew up in’: Community group concerned over rash of shootings

Meantime, the improvised explosive device was removed by the Lethbridge Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit and later safely detonated.

Vulcan is roughly 95 kilometers northwest of Lethbridge.

