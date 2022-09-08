Menu

Crime

Image released of suspect vehicle in Richmond Hill hit-and-run that killed 26-year-old woman

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Police in York Region seek hit-and-run suspect' Police in York Region seek hit-and-run suspect
WATCH ABOVE: (Sept. 2) York Regional Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 26-year-old woman at an intersection in Richmond Hill. Sean O’Shea reports.

York Regional Police have released an image of a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Richmond Hill last week that left a 26-year-old woman dead.

Police responded to the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Cedar Avenue around 9:15 p.m. last Thursday, Sept. 1, for reports of a pedestrian having been hit by a car.

Officers learned that the victim had been crossing the street when she was hit by a dark-coloured Honda Civic that fled the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Read more: Pedestrian dies after Richmond Hill hit-and-run: police

Police said that before the crash, the suspect was stopped in the eastbound lanes at the traffic lights on Major Mackenzie Drive at Yonge Street.

Trending Stories
Investigators are looking to speak to the driver of a “green-wrapped, company crossover-type vehicle” that was stopped beside the suspect at the lights, police said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2009 to 2011 four-door Honda Civic. Police said it was dark-coloured, possibly grey, and had a loud muffler.

It has damage to the front passenger side corner and windshield.

“Police are urging the suspect driver to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” officers said.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area was also asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police released this image of a suspect vehicle. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect vehicle. Handout / YRP
