Vernon City Council looking to move RV squatters from busy avenue

Driving on 25th avenue in Vernon means seeing RVs parked on the busy thoroughfare and Vernon City Council is trying to change that. A motion was presented to council in search of solutions and new parking locations for the RVs.

William Coulick has been living in his RV on 25th Avenue for the past three and a half years. He has been living on disability and moved to the street after he was kicked out of other Vernon parking lots.

“I was informed by bylaw that I must move. I happen to come around the corner and, lo and behold, all these big semis parked here. Then I learned the rules of the game, if you move within 48 hours you don’t get ticketed and that satisfied me,” said Coulick.

Coulick currently owns three motorhomes parked along the street. He says he has received multiple tickets and there’s been a continual effort by authorities to kick him out.

“Every week (RCMP) comes and says, ‘We’re gonna give you a ticket for 600 dollars and get your vehicle towed away if you’re not fixed up by the 15th,” said Coulick. “How many times do you have to come to my door? You gave me the ticket, I don’t have to talk to you, don’t talk to me.”

In Tuesday’s city council meeting, councillors discussed the possibility of changing the bylaw which would update enforcement rules.

“Some of the businesses in front of where these RVs park are quite irate. I mean they send us emails quite frequently. It’s understandable it’s hard to make a living,” said Vernon city councillor, Scott Anderson.

Anderson says they don’t want to remove the people living along that street, leaving them without a place to go, but to search for places where they could relocate.

“We do have campgrounds around. I don’t know whether they’re full, it’s part of what I’m looking for to find out when staff comes back with a solution. It may involve campgrounds, it may involve something like that,” Anderson said.

Coulick says if the city approaches him and other people living on the street about moving to a campsite — they would. For now, he will continue living on the road.

“I don’t understand why people driving by to their million dollars home by the lake, have to take offence by me and my lifestyle.”

The bylaw motion was passed and will be discussed at a future council meeting.