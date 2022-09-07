Police recover body from water near Ontario Place

A body has been recovered near Ontario Place along Toronto’s waterfront, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said officers were engaged in a marine rescue in the Stadium Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at 4:45 p.m.
Toronto Fire told Global News a crew responded to reports of a body in the water, and said a person was removed from the water.
Police said efforts were being made to identify the person and inform next of kin.
“This is now a coroners investigation,” police said.
— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan
