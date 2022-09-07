Menu

Canada

Police recover body from water near Ontario Place

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 9:03 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have charged a private cello teacher related to allegations of sexually assaulting a student in late May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have charged a private cello teacher related to allegations of sexually assaulting a student in late May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

A body has been recovered near Ontario Place along Toronto’s waterfront, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers were engaged in a marine rescue in the Stadium Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at 4:45 p.m.

Toronto Fire told Global News a crew responded to reports of a body in the water, and said a person was removed from the water.

Man in critical condition after being rescued from water near Toronto's Hanlan's Point Beach

Police said efforts were being made to identify the person and inform next of kin.

“This is now a coroners investigation,” police said.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan

